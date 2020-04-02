Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€316.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €316.00 ($367.44) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) price target on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €288.85 ($335.87).

