S David Lentinello Acquires 1,000 Shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) insider S David Lentinello purchased 1,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $16,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $14.87 on Thursday. StoneCastle Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

