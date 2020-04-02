Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) CEO Edward J. Lehner Sells 25,438 Shares

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 25,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $135,330.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:RYI opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $962.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

RYI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryerson by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 105,538 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Ryerson by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 105.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 58,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth $545,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

