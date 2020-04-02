Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.33). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $399,812.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,910,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 70,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

