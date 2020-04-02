Robert Wares Purchases 35,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$10,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,904,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,771,235.40.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Friday, March 27th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Robert Wares bought 14,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$4,350.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Robert Wares bought 29,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$7,817.50.

On Monday, March 16th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Robert Wares acquired 28,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$10,080.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Robert Wares acquired 44,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$17,600.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

CVE OM opened at C$0.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a market cap of $53.08 million and a P/E ratio of -10.30. Osisko Metals Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$0.72.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.