Robert Wares Buys 8,700 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Robert Wares acquired 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.39 per share, with a total value of C$20,793.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,005,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,793,885.90.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$90,000.00.

Shares of TSE OSK opened at C$2.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 7.93. Osisko Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.76 million and a PE ratio of -7.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.23.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.40.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

