Richard Levy Purchases 89,967 Shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Stock

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) insider Richard Levy purchased 89,967 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £48,582.18 ($63,907.10).
Richard Levy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 21st, Richard Levy acquired 51,564,228 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £40,735,740.12 ($53,585,556.59).
- On Wednesday, February 5th, Richard Levy bought 59,243 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £48,579.26 ($63,903.26).
- On Friday, January 3rd, Richard Levy purchased 61,301 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £48,427.79 ($63,704.01).
VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock opened at GBX 50.40 ($0.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.84 million and a P/E ratio of 6.90. The company has a current ratio of 60.98, a quick ratio of 60.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.78. VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 94.65 ($1.25). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.02.
About VPC Specialty Lending Investments
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.