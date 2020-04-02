Richard Levy Purchases 89,967 Shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Stock

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) insider Richard Levy purchased 89,967 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £48,582.18 ($63,907.10).

Richard Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VPC Specialty Lending Investments alerts:

On Friday, February 21st, Richard Levy acquired 51,564,228 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £40,735,740.12 ($53,585,556.59).

On Wednesday, February 5th, Richard Levy bought 59,243 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £48,579.26 ($63,903.26).

On Friday, January 3rd, Richard Levy purchased 61,301 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £48,427.79 ($63,704.01).

VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock opened at GBX 50.40 ($0.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.84 million and a P/E ratio of 6.90. The company has a current ratio of 60.98, a quick ratio of 60.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.78. VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 94.65 ($1.25). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. VPC Specialty Lending Investments’s payout ratio is 1.10%.

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Specialty Lending Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.