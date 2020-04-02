Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Trading Up 10.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG)’s share price was up 10.3% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.17, approximately 622,836 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 241,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Specifically, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 20,000 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,288 shares in the company, valued at $318,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean J. Nolden sold 5,000 shares of Rev Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $414,660 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rev Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rev Group from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $239.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.52 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rev Group Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rev Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Rev Group during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group in the third quarter valued at $134,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rev Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

