Reto Francioni Buys 7,000 Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Reto Francioni bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,492 ($19.63) per share, with a total value of £104,440 ($137,384.90).

Coca Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,737 ($22.85) on Thursday. Coca Cola HBC AG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,252.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,490.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.12.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCH shares. Citigroup raised Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,603.89 ($34.25).

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

