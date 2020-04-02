Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Trane’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TT)

Trane (NYSE:TT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trane in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.22.

Shares of TT opened at $80.89 on Thursday. Trane has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trane stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

