Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Quorum Information Technologies Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Quorum Information Technologies in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Quorum Information Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Quorum Information Technologies from C$2.15 to C$1.65 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of CVE QIS opened at C$0.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 million and a P/E ratio of 310.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24. Quorum Information Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.62 and a 12-month high of C$1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.15.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

