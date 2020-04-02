Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Repligen were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 512,455 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 519,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 193,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 73,221 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

In related news, Director John Cox sold 26,736 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $2,547,138.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 450 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $39,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,129.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,125 shares of company stock worth $5,039,228. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.99. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.87 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

