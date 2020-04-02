Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,329,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after buying an additional 300,885 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 116,934 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMS opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. Scientific Games Corp has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.32 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

In other news, CEO Barry L. Cottle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 101,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,914.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

