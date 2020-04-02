Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 182,624 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 210.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,624 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,868,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after buying an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 928,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,026,000 after purchasing an additional 301,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 113,865 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 469,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,756 shares during the period. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Ellington Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $251.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 48.04, a current ratio of 48.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 42.55%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 98.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

