Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $5.43 Million Investment in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 544,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of Cision at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cision by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cision by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cision by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cision by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cision by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CISN opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.69 and a beta of 0.84. Cision Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

CISN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cision in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Cision Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

