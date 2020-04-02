Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $5.08 Million in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Beigene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in Beigene by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Beigene by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beigene by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Beigene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Beigene by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

BGNE stock opened at $123.90 on Thursday. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.21.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -18.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,784,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

