Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 115.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Patterson Companies worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, March 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

