Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,218,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 806,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.01% of CBL & Associates Properties worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBL. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 632,315 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 551,062 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CBL & Associates Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 270,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in CBL & Associates Properties by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBL. ValuEngine raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.27.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $513,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBL opened at $0.18 on Thursday. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $35.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.41.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $189.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

CBL & Associates Properties Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.