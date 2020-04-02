Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 59,864 Shares of ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,864 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.74% of ARC Document Solutions worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARC. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,034,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 235,886 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,913,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 153,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 253,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ARC Document Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.83.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $92.32 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

