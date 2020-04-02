Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 57,300 Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in BRP were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOOO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BRP by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,693,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $7,259,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $7,013,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105,743 shares during the period. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.74. BRP Inc has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $56.89.

BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

