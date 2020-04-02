Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 112,734 Shares of Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,683,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.52% of Asanko Gold worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AKG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Asanko Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 588,662 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in Asanko Gold by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,818,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after buying an additional 1,021,600 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

AKG opened at $0.86 on Thursday. Asanko Gold Inc has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94.

Asanko Gold Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

