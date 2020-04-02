Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 27,317 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.91% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. It operates through four segments: NSP Americas; NSP Russia; Central and Eastern Europe; and NSP China. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

