Raymond James Weighs in on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.81) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LIF opened at C$15.53 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$13.25 and a 52 week high of C$36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.63.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$39.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.