Raymond James Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.75 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.92.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$2.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.34. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.88.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$428.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.66 million.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.15%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

