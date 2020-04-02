Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of FIHD stock opened at $107.37 on Thursday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN has a 1-year low of $76.73 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.80.

