Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 611 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter worth $1,047,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,545,000 after purchasing an additional 175,721 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 40.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 12.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.88.

ADS stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.91. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $182.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.32.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.04 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Jensen acquired 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $182,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 748,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,622,662.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharen J. Turney acquired 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.16 per share, with a total value of $52,026.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,568.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

