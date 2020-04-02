Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $210,000 in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FEUZ. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 71,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEUZ opened at $27.24 on Thursday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23.

