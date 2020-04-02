Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Shares of INN opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $443.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $133.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Summit Hotel Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.