Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,810,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,653,000 after acquiring an additional 35,384 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,584,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,741,000 after acquiring an additional 217,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,244,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 310,886 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,585,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,660,000 after acquiring an additional 500,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,993,000 after acquiring an additional 97,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.