Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Miller Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Miller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLR opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $203.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

