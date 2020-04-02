Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Clean Harbors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Clean Harbors by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 391,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 135,730 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Clean Harbors by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 245,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 135,032 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CLH. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

In other news, EVP Robert Speights purchased 1,275 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at $639,632.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

