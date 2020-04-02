Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.52% of Senseonics worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 44,565 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,019,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Senseonics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Senseonics to a “sell” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.32.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 million.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

