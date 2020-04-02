Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,859 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,859 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 215,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 743,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 71,679 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 2,060.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter.

GGN opened at $2.71 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

About GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

