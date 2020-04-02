Raymond James & Associates Sells 66,047 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,047 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tech Data were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECD. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

NASDAQ:TECD opened at $128.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $151.47. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

