Raymond James & Associates Sells 53,125 Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Uniti Group worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Uniti Group by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Uniti Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Uniti Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Uniti Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Uniti Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.90 and a beta of 0.33. Uniti Group Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $12.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $268.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

