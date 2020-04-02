Raymond James & Associates Sells 51,165 Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,165 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.54% of Ring Energy worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Shares of REI opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65. Ring Energy Inc has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $5.95.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

