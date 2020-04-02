Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,658 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRN. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

In other news, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 662,626 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $13,769,368.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,881,431 shares of company stock valued at $38,936,699. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.60. Trinity Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $24.64.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

