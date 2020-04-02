Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,157 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 4,842.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares during the period.

Get Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLQL opened at $26.46 on Thursday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.