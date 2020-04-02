Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JHSC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,254,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,218,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 230,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $17.96 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22.

