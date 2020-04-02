Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 118.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 161,573 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 542,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after purchasing an additional 155,541 shares during the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of AMX opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.