Raymond James & Associates Purchases 6,542 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 97.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 75,804 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,977,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $49.32 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $69.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.