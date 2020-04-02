Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,867 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fabrinet were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $53.92 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,352.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,243 shares of company stock valued at $572,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.