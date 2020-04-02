Raymond James & Associates Purchases 13,663 Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of CNX Midstream Partners worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNXM. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.40.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

