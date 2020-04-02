Raymond James & Associates Purchases 12,031 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FOX were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 466.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd.

FOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub cut FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

