Raymond James & Associates Has $990,000 Position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,137 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter.

ETJ opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

