Raymond James & Associates Has $925,000 Stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Freshpet were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Freshpet by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,012.33 and a beta of 0.75. Freshpet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $81.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRPT. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Freshpet from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

