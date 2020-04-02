Raymond James & Associates Has $902,000 Position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,658 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JRO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 4,513.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,349,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 792,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 60,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:JRO opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

