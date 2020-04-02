Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Valvoline were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,395,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In other news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

