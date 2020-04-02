Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,117 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 186,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

