Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $3,763,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 15.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Mercury Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $411,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,063 shares in the company, valued at $19,146,124.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,625. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

